Sindhu Netra satellite deployed successfully in space, Know all about it!

Sindhu Netra satellite, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was successfully deployed in space on February 28, 2021.

The satellite will boost India's surveillance capabilities to monitor activities of both military warships and merchant shipping in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The satellite was launched aboard Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) PSLV-C51, which took off on February 28, 2021 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

About Sindhu Netra satellite

• The Sindhu Netra satellite was developed by young DRDO scientists and it is capable of automatically identifying the warships and merchant ships operating in the IOR.

• It will also help in carrying out surveillance in specific areas such as the South China Sea or near the Gulf of Aden and the African coast.

• The satellite has already started communicating with the ground systems.

Significance

Sindhu Netra is one of the first in the series of satellites that will help India in enhancing its surveillance capabilities on land in areas including the Ladakh region and the border areas with Pakistan.

Background

The Indian security agencies feel there is a requirement of 4-6 dedicated satellites that will help them keep a check on the adversary's moves. The centre is also setting up of the Defence Space Agency.

The government has also created a defence space research organisation to look after the ability to protect space assets from being attacked by adversaries there. The space arm of the defence forces would also be bolstered significantly in near future.