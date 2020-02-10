SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act 2018
The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2018.
The judgement was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and Ravindra Bhat. The bench had earlier reserved its judgement on the petitions challenging the validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act 2018.
Under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, there is no provision of anticipatory bail for a person who has been accused of atrocities against SC and STs.