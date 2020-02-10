SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act 2018

The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act of 2018 on February 10, 2020.

The judgement was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and Ravindra Bhat. The bench had earlier reserved its judgement on the petitions challenging the validity of the SC/ST Amendment Act 2018.

Under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, there is no provision of anticipatory bail for a person who has been accused of atrocities against SC and STs.