‘Swadhinata Sarak’ between India and Bangladesh to be opened on March 26, 2021

The Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr. A K Abdul Momen has informed that ‘Swadhinata Sarak’ between Bangladesh and India will be opened on March 26, 2021. He added that the road remains functional in India while it will be connecting through Meherpur, Mujibnagar district in Bangladesh.

While informing about ‘Swadhinata Sarak’, the Foreign Minister also mentioned that the relationship between the two nations was historic and has been time tested. He also called the current chapter between India and Bangladesh as ‘golden chapter’.

Dr. Momen stated that both the countries have been successful in setting an example by resolving issues such as maritime boundaries and the Land Border Agreement (LBA) through discussions and dialogues.

‘Swadhinata Sarak’ between Bangladesh and India will be opened on March 26 Next year- Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. Momenhttps://t.co/NtZPAqcTqR — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 13, 2020

Agenda during upcoming India-Bangladesh Summit:

While giving the details about the agenda during the upcoming summit between Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which will be held virtually on December 17, 2020, the foreign minister of Bangladesh informed that among other major issues, the month of victory will also come up between the two leaders of the neighbouring countries as Bangladesh Liberation was also a victory for India.

The Foreign Minister added that the Chilahati-Haldirbari rail link will also be inaugurated during the virtual summit between the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh on December 17. The mentioned rail link was active till 1965.