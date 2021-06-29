The Order of Polar Star: EIL CMD honoured with highest civilian award of Mongolia

RK Sabharwal, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Engineers India Limited (EIL), has been honoured with the highest civilian award of Mongolia ‘The Order of Polar Star’.

Sabharwal was bestowed with the honour by His Excellency, the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh for an outstanding contribution towards the establishment of the first-ever oil refinery in Mongolia.

‘The Order of Polar Star’ was presented, on behalf of the Government of Mongolia, by His Excellency, the Ambassador of Mongolia to India, Mr. Gonching Ganbold, at a ceremony which was organized at the Embassy of Mongolia, India.

Establishment of an oil refinery in Mongolia: Background

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to Mongolia, had announced an extension of a line of credit worth USD 1 billion by the Indian Government to Mongolia.

After several discussions, the Mongolian Government decided to use this Line of Credit for the establishment of the first Oil Refinery in Mongolia.

The project has been the harbinger of the economic and energy independence of the country and has ensured its sustained growth and development.

What was EIL’s contribution to an oil refinery in Mongolia?

After the continuous efforts, Engineers India Limited (EIL) was able to secure the contract for providing the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services for the 1.5 MMTPA Grassroot refinery project.

The work on the oil refinery has been progressing well and while creating job opportunities in Mongolia, it also provides great opportunities to the Indian Industry to provide its goods and services to the refinery.

About ‘The Order of Polar Star’ Award:

It is the most desirable and prestigious state award which is bestowed by the Mongolian President.

The award is highly valuable and distinguished and it recognizes the individuals who have made a valuable contribution through outstanding hard work, sincerity, and intelligence to the prosperity of Mongolia as well as its friendship with other nations.

The Order of Polar Star award is also given for an outstanding contribution in the fields of culture, arts, humanity, and science.

India-Mongolia relations:

The relations between the two countries have been rapidly developing in various sectors.

Earlier, the cooperation between India and Mongolia was limited to diplomatic visits, financial aid, provisions of soft loans, and the collaboration in the IT sectors, however, the relations have enhanced in recent years by PM Modi’s visit to Mongolia in 2015.

During the meeting, the two Prime Ministers had declared a strategic partnership between the two Asian democracies.