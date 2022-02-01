Current Affairs Today Headline - 1 February 2022

National News

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 at 11 am at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.

The central government has extended the suspension of biometric attendance in all its departments and ministries till February 15 or until further order.

India finalises nomination of Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura in Karnataka for World Heritage List 2022-23.

The Election Commission of India has extended the ban on physical rallies till February 11.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi tests positive for COVID-19. The actor has isolated herself at home.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces relaxation in COVID restrictions, relaxes night curfew timings to 11 pm-5 am and allows bars, restaurants and cinema halls to operate with 75% capacity.

Lt Gen Manoj Pande, new Vice Chief of the Army, was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block today.

Lieutenant General GAV Reddy has been appointed as the new head of the Defence Intelligence Agency, succeeding Lt Gen KJS Dhillon who superannuated today.

International News

African Union says suspends Burkina Faso after a coup by the military junta. The military junta though informed on January 31st that it had restored the country's constitution and appointed the coup's leader as head of state for a transitional period

Russia sends stance on Ukraine to the United States ahead of call between top diplomats of the two nations.

Colombia demands removal from the '20 hunger hotspots' list by UN agencies. The report published by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Programme stated that around 7.3 million people in Colombia are food insecure and require food assistance in 2022.

An oil spill in eastern Ecuador damaged a nature reserve in Ecuadoran Amazon. The spill reached a nature reserve and polluted a river that supplies water to indigenous communities.

Torrential rains cause deadly landslides in Franco da Rocha, southeastern Brazil. Dozens of rescue workers and volunteers have rushed to the spot to find any remaining survivors.

BTS singer Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on January 31, 2022. He also tested positive for COID-19.

US airline manufacturer Boeing has reached a major agreement with Qatar Airways that includes the sale of 34 777X cargo planes to the airlines.