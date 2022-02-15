JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Current Affairs Today Headline -15 February 2022

Find here the Today Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 15 February 2022

Created On: Feb 15, 2022 11:41 IST
Current Affairs Today Headline -15 February 2022
Current Affairs Today Headline -15 February 2022

National News

India records massive dip in daily COVID-19 cases, reports 27,409 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate dips to 2.23 percent.

Retail inflation rises above 6 percent to a 7-month high in January 2022.

Snow sculpture of Taj Mahal latest attraction for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. 

Textiles Ministry extends the timeline for submission of applications under Production Linked Incentives Scheme for Textiles till February 28.

Home Committee expresses concern overcrowding and condition of women lodged in different jails across the country.

Udupi students appeal to Karnataka HC to allow them to wear hijab matching uniform colours.

Popular Kannada actress Bhargavi Narayan passed away at the age of 83 years on February 14 due to age-related illnesses. 

International News

Russia ready for an attack on Ukraine, all elements in place: France

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes rarely-used emergency powers to end truckers' protests.

Russia moves long-range artillery into firing positions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 15, 2022 to avert war. 

Taliban Government names new military unit in Nangarhar province after Third Battle of Panipat, in which Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali defeated Marathas.

Rocket debris heading towards Moon is not from SpaceX, it belongs to a Chinese rocket.

Sanctions-hit Mali defaults on several payments on the regional financial market.

South African batsman Keegan Petersen, England skipper Heather Knight ICC Player of the Month for January 2022. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF January 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    View all