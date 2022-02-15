Current Affairs Today Headline -15 February 2022

National News

India records massive dip in daily COVID-19 cases, reports 27,409 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours, daily positivity rate dips to 2.23 percent.

Retail inflation rises above 6 percent to a 7-month high in January 2022.

Snow sculpture of Taj Mahal latest attraction for tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

Textiles Ministry extends the timeline for submission of applications under Production Linked Incentives Scheme for Textiles till February 28.

Home Committee expresses concern overcrowding and condition of women lodged in different jails across the country.

Udupi students appeal to Karnataka HC to allow them to wear hijab matching uniform colours.

Popular Kannada actress Bhargavi Narayan passed away at the age of 83 years on February 14 due to age-related illnesses.

International News

Russia ready for an attack on Ukraine, all elements in place: France

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes rarely-used emergency powers to end truckers' protests.

Russia moves long-range artillery into firing positions.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 15, 2022 to avert war.

Taliban Government names new military unit in Nangarhar province after Third Battle of Panipat, in which Afghan ruler Ahmad Shah Abdali defeated Marathas.

Rocket debris heading towards Moon is not from SpaceX, it belongs to a Chinese rocket.

Sanctions-hit Mali defaults on several payments on the regional financial market.

South African batsman Keegan Petersen, England skipper Heather Knight ICC Player of the Month for January 2022.