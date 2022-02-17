Current Affairs Today Headline -17 February 2022

National News

Centre asks states, UTs to end additional COVID-19 restrictions amid decline in COVID cases.

Delhi University reopens after nearly two years for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Pulwama declared as best performing district in Kashmir valley under District Good Governance Index.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at around 3.02 am about 84 km east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, as per National Center for Seismology.

India, Germany sign Work Plan 2022 to reduce trade barrier and strengthen infrastructure.

India best West Indies by 6 wickets in first T20 played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

SC Collegium approves proposal for appointment of judges in High Courts.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presents state’s highest civilian award Asom Baibhav to Ratan Tata.

Central Govt nominates Sanjay Malhotra as Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India.

PM Narendra Modi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan will hold a virtual summit on February 18.

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor granted bail by Mumbai’s Special PMLA Court in an alleged fraud case of over Rs 300 crores.

Former Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar appointed as the first National Maritime Security Coordinator in the National Security Council Secretariat.

Kasi Reddy VRN Reddy was given full additional charge of Director General of Police (Head of the Police Forces) in Andhra Pradesh.

International News

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, says troops are leaving.

Ukraine leader says no evidence of Russian troop withdrawal.

First international flight lands in Bali in nearly two years.

The death toll from devastating flash floods and landslides in Brazilian city of Petropolis rises to at least 78.

Former tennis world number one Andy Murray crashes to one of the heaviest defeats (6-0, 6-1) against Spain's Roberto Bautista at Qatar Open.

Spanish semi-autobiographical movie 'Alcarras' wins top prize at 72nd Berlin film festival.

France is expected to announce withdrawal of its troops from Mali after nearly 10 years fighting a jihadist insurgency.

The last speaker of Chile's indigenous Yaghan language has died at 93.

Germany begins lifting Covid curbs as infection rates fall.

Spain in mourning after worst fishing tragedy in almost 40 years, following the sinking of a fishing trawler with 24 person crew east of Newfoundland. Only three people pulled out alive.

UK police launches probe into Prince Charles's charitable foundation over claims of a cash-for-honours scandal involving a Saudi businessman.

Google plans to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system.

Burkina junta chief Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba inaugurated as President, three weeks after a coup toppled elected head of state Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Vietnam to re-open for international tourists on March 15 after two-years of border closure due to the pandemic.