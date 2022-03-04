Current Affairs Today Headline- 4 March 2022
Current Affairs Today Headline- 4 March 2022
National News
- Indian student hospitalised in Ukrainian capital Kyiv after being shot with a bullet, his identity is not immediately known.
- India win the toss and elect to bat first in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. This is Virat Kohli's 100th test match and a total of 50% of spectators are being allowed in the ground.
- MEA issues advisory for Indian Nationals in Ukraine's Kharkiv, says potentially dangerous situation expected.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a virtual summit of Quad leaders, along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on March 3, 2022.
- Indian Air Force deploying Russian-origin Ilyushin-76 heavy-lift transport aircraft to evacuate Indian citizens returning from Ukraine. India not deploying American-origin C-17 planes for the mission.
- India at 49th UN Human Rights Council Session urged immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities. No solution can ever arrive at the cost of human lives.
- India signs agreement with ITU for setting up an area office and innovation centre for Telecommunications for the South Asian region.
International News
- Moldova, Georgia file applications to join EU amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
- US President Joe Biden urges Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine nuclear site.
- Ukraine officials say nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia power plant is 'secured' following Russian shelling after fire broke out in the area.
- Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh dies at 74.
- UK announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov, Igor Shuvalov.
- US announces granting of "temporary protected status" to Ukrainians in the country for the next 18 months, lifting the threat of deportation to their war-torn homeland.
- US President Joe Biden signs the 'Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021' into law.
- Russia, Ukraine agree to organize humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens and deliver food and medicine to the areas with the harshest battles in the second round of talks at Belarus on March 3, 2022.
- Ukraine President Zelensky calls on NATO to close the sky over Ukraine. He asked how many more Ukrainians have to be injured for this decision to be made. If it can't be made, "give us planes,” he said.
- Canada imposes 35 percent tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus.
- Ukraine Parliament approves law to allow seizure of assets owned by Russia or Russia citizens in Ukraine.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on March 3rd that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - its demilitarization and neutral status - will be achieved in any case.
