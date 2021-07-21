Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Athletes: List of Indian track and field athletes qualified for Olympic Games

Tokyo Olympics 2020, the 32nd edition of the Olympic Games is scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

This year, India will witness 26 track and field athletes across 18 sporting categories. The Athletic Federation of India (AFI) on July 05, 2021, released the list of 26 Indian athletes who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh show promising medal hope in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics. The 4x400 mixed relay team will be making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics as an Indian team. KT Irfan is the first Indian athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Check out the Men and Women Athletic Squad Men: Sarthak Bhambri, Alex Antony (4x400m Mixed Relay); Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas, Naganathan Pandi, Noah Nirmal Tom (4x400m Relay); KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar and Rahul Rohilla (20km Walk); Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh (Javelin Throw); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); MP Jabir (400m Hurdles): M Sreeshankar (Long Jump); Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase) Women: Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan & Dhanalakshmi Sekhar (Mixed 4x400m Relay); Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat (20km Walk); Annu Rani (Javelin Throw); Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur and (Discus Throw); Dutee Chand (100m and 200m)

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Know your Athlete (Track and Field)

1- KT Irfan, Men's 20km race walking

•KT Irfan, 31, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Racewalking event.

•Irfan ranked 10th and set the Indian National record in the 20-km racewalking with a time of 1.20.21 at the London 2012 Olympics. He was ranked 5th in the 20-km racewalking at the IAAF World Race Walking Challenge.

•Irfan was the first Indian athlete who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March 2019 when he finished 4th with a timing of 1.20.57 in the 20-km racewalking at the Asian Race Walking Championship, Nomo, Japan.



2- Sandeep Kumar, Men's 20km race walking

•Sandeep Kumar, 34, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Racewalking event.

•Kumar finished 35th with a timing of 4.07.55 in the 50-km racewalking at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

•Kumar has set national records of 3:56:22 in the IAAF World Racing Walking Cup and 3:56:22 in the 50-km racewalking in the 2012 London Olympics.

•He qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after setting a national record of 1:20:16 in the 20-km racewalking at the 2019 National Open Race Walking Championships.



3- Rahul Rohilla, Men's 20km race walking

•Rahul Rohilla, 24, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Racewalking event.

•Rohilla has won silver in the 20-km racewalking, Junior National Competition, 2014 in Vijaywada, and 20-km Senior Walking Cup, 2019 in Ranchi.

•Rohilla qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by winning a silver medal with a timing of 1:20:26 in the 20-km racewalking in the National Open Race Walking Competition.



4- Gurpreet Singh, Men’s 50 km race walking

•Gurpreet Singh is an Indian track and field athlete in the Racewalking event.

•He won the men’s 50-km racewalk at the 8th Indian National Championships. He clocked the race in 3:59:42 and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.



5- Bhawna Jat, Women's 20km race walking

•Bhawna Jat, 25, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Racewalking event.

•She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by winning in the women’s 20-km event in the 2020 National Race Walking Championships with a timing of 1:29:54.



6- Priyanka Goswami, Women's 20km race walking

•Priyanka Goswami, 25, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Racewalking event.

•Goswami won National Championship in 2017.

•She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after setting a new Indian record of 1:28:45 in the 20-km racewalking in the Open Indian Championship held in Ranchi in February 2021.



7- Avinash Sable, Men's 3000m steeplechase

•Avinash Sable, 26, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Steeplechase event.

•Sable was one of the first Indian athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after finishing 13th with a record of 8:21:37 at the Doha World Championships.

•He set a new national record of 8:20:20 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase event at the Federation Cup in Patiala.



8- Murali Sreeshankar, Men's long jump

•Murali Sreeshankar, 22, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Long Jump event.

•Sreeshankar qualified for Tokyo Olympics after breaking his own national record of 8.22m by jumping 8.26m and winning a gold medal at the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships held in Patiala in March 2021.



9- MP Jabir, Men's 400m hurdles

•MP Jabir, 25, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Hurdles event.

•Jabir is the first Indian male athlete who qualified for the Olympics in the 400 hurdles event after 33 years.

•Jabir won bronze medals in the 400m hurdles event at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, Bhubaneswar and 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, Doha.

•He qualified for Tokyo Olympics on basis of World Ranking wherein 14 spots were available. Jabir won gold with a timing of 49.78 seconds.



10- Neeraj Chopra, Men's javelin throw

•Neeraj Chopra, 23, is an Indian Track and Field athlete in the Javelin Throw event. Chopra won gold medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2018 Asian Games.

•Chopra has been the 2016 World U20 champion. He was also the first Indian athlete ever to have won a World title in Track and Field at the U20 championship.

•Chopra qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after winning a bronze medal in the Kourtane Games in Finland.



11- Shivpal Singh, Men's javelin throw

•Shivpal Singh, 26, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Javelin Throw event.

•Singh won a silver medal at the 2019 Asian Championships, Doha with a mark of 86.23m, and finished 8th at the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta with a mark of 74.11m.

•Singh became the second Indian athlete in the javelin throw event to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics with a performance of 85.47m in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the ACNW Meeting, South Africa.



12- Annu Rani, Women's javelin throw

•Annu Rani, 28, is an Indian female track and field athlete in the Javelin Throw event.

•Rani holds the Indian national record of 63.24m as the first woman javelin thrower.

•Rani qualified for Tokyo Olympics based on her world ranking. Rani won a bronze medal in the 2014 Asian Games and a silver medal in the 2019 Asian Championships.

13- Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men's shot put

•Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 26, is an Indian track and field athlete in the Shot Put event.

•Toor won a silver and gold medal in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, Bhubaneswar, and 2019 Asian Athletics Championships, Doha.

•He won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta. Toor qualified for Tokyo Olympics after setting a new national record of 21.49m at the Indian Grand Prix 4 held in Patiala. The Olympic qualification mark was 21.10m.



14- Dutee Chand, Women's 100m and 200m

•Dutee Chand, 25, is an Indian female track and field athlete in the women’s 100m and 200m events.

•In 2012, Chand became a national champion in the under-18 category in the 100m event. She won two gold medals at the 2014 Asian Junior Athletics Championships, Taipei.

•She also won two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta in the 100m and 200m events.

•She qualified for Tokyo Olympics based on World Rankings. She broke her national record after clocking 11.24 secs at the XXVI International Meeting G. Kosanov Memorial, Kazakhstan.



15- Kamalpreet Kaur, Women's discus throw

•Kamalpreet Kaur, 25, is an Indian female track and field athlete in the Discus Throw event.

•She finished 5th at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha. Kaur qualified for Tokyo Olympics after throwing the discus to 65.06m in her first attempt at the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships, Patiala.

•She broke the Olympics Qualification mark of 63.50m.



16- Seema Punia, Women's discus throw

•Seems Punia, 37, is an Indian female track and field athlete in the Discus Throw event.

•Punia qualified for Tokyo Olympics after throwing the discus to a distance of 63.72m at the 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships, Patiala.

•Punia has won gold at the 2014 Asian Games, Incheon, and bronze at the 2018 Asian Games, Jakarta.

•She has bagged silver medals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, Melbourne, 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow, and 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast.

•She won a bronze at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, New Delhi. She won a bronze at the 2002 World Junior Championships, Santiago.



17- 4x400m Mixed Relay Team-- Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Dhanalakshmi Sekar

•The mixed relay team comprises four track and field athletes, two men and two women.

•Since India’s women’s relay teams could not make the Olympic cut, the Athletic Federation of India trials conducted trials at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala. Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, and Dhanalakshmi Sekar clocked 53.55 seconds, 54.26 seconds, and 54.27 seconds, respectively.

•The Athletic Federation of India also conducted trials to select additional male runners during which Sarthak Bhambri clocked 47.73 seconds, Alex Antony clocked 47.83 seconds, and P Naganathan clocked 48.24 seconds. However, P Naganathan was moved to the Men's 4x400m Relay team.



18- Men's 4x400m Relay Team-- Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya

•The 4x400m Mixed Relay team qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after they finished with a season-best timing of 3:16:14 at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships, Doha, Qatar.