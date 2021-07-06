Tokyo Olympics 2020-21: Manpreet Singh, Mary Kom named India’s flagbearers at Opening Ceremony

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed on July 5, 2021, that boxer Mary Kom and Captain of men’s Hockey team Manpreet Singh will be the flagbearers for the Indian contingent at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

The President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narinder Batra said in an official letter that the flagbearers for the Indian contingent of Tokyo 2020 for the opening ceremony on July 23, 2021, are Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh.

He further stated that the flagbearer for the Indian contingent at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021, will be wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics: Key details

• The official size of the Indian contingent at the upcoming Olympics will be around 126 athletes and 75 officials, totalling 201.

• The Indian contingent will comprise 56 per cent of male and 44 per cent of female athletes.

• The Contingent will have 78 quota places and the athletes will compete in about 85 medal positions.

Flagbearers of Indian contingent: Mary Kom- Boxer Mary Kom is a six-time World Champion and 2012 London Olympics Bronze medallist. The feisty boxer is from Manipur and is the most seasoned campaigner in the Indian Contingent at Olympics. In the upcoming games, she will spearhead a strong boxing squad of four women and five men. Mary Kom will also be the third woman athlete, after athletes Shiny Wilson (1992 Barcelona) and Anju Bobby George (2004 Athens) to be India’s flag-bearer at the Olympics. Manpreet Singh- Manpreet Singh, with 269 international caps, is the 6th Hockey Player to be named flag-bearer of the Indian contingent. The Last Hockey Player who got the honour was Pragat Singh, at Atlanta Olympics 1996. Manpreet who will be playing in his third Olympics, while talking about the latest achievement, said that it is a huge honour to be named as the flagbearer of the Opening Ceremony alongside the incredible Mary Kom.

About Tokyo Olympics 2020:

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The event was scheduled to be held in 2020 but has to be postponed because of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic.