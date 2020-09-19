Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 14 September to 19 September 2020

Yoshihide Suga elected as the new Prime Minister of Japan

Yoshihide Suga who had won the leadership vote of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) was announced as the new Prime Minister of Japan on September 16, 2020. Suga had secured 377 votes to become the new leader of LDP. As the new PM of Japan, Suga has replaced the long-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had resigned unexpectedly in August 2020 due to the health problems.

Dominic Thiem from Austria wins US Open Men’s Singles Titles

Dominic Thiem from Austria won the US Open Men’s Singles Title on September 13, 2020, by defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev. Thiem made a comeback in the five set-long marathons final, making it the first US final where the player had won from losing the opening two sets to win the title. This was the first US Open final which was decided by a fifth-set tie break.

Prime Minister Modi launches 7 infrastructure projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 7 major urban infrastructure projects in Bihar through video conferencing on September 15, 2020. The projects have been implemented at a total cost of Rs. 541 crores. Among the 7 projects, four are related to the water supply, two to sewerage treatment, and one to the riverfront development. The projects have been implemented by The Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO).

Parliament passes Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Parliament on September 15, 2020, after the approval from Rajya Sabha, passed Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The bill was successfully passed in Lok Sabha on March 17, 2020. The approved bill seeks to amend the Aircraft Act of 1934 and convert the three regulatory bodies that are under the Civil Aviation Ministry into the Statutory bodies. The three regulatory bodies include the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Lok Sabha passes Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in Lok Sabha on September 15, 2020. The Amendment bill allows the Central Government to regulate the supply of some of the food items under extraordinary circumstances such as war, famine, the natural calamity of grave nature, and extraordinary price rise. The bill seeks to increase the competition in the agricultural sector and increase farmer’s income as well as liberalize the regulatory system while protecting the consumer’s interests.

UAE, Bahrain, and Israel sign the historic US-brokered peace deal

UAE, Bahrain, and Israel on September 15, 2020, signed the historic US-brokered peace deal in a signing ceremony which was presided over by the President of United States Donald Trump at the White House. The Abraham Records between the three nations have been signed to establish the foundation of a peace agreement between the two Arab nations and Israel.

Tata Groups win the contract for construction of the New Parliament Building under the Central Vista Project

Tata Group has successfully won the contract of the new Parliament Building under the government’s Central Vista Project with a bid of Rs. 861.90 crores. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had opened the financial bid for the new Parliament Building on September 16, 2020. Tata Group has beaten Larsen & Toubro whose bid was at Rs. 865 crores. 7 companies, in total, had placed the pre-qualification technical bids for the construction of the new Parliament Building.

Lok Sabha passes an amendment bill to bring Cooperative Banks under Reserve Bank of India

The Lok Sabha on September 16, 2020, has passed an amendment bill to the Banking Regulation Act to bring Cooperative Banks under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman later clarified that the powers of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies have not been encroached upon with this amendment bill but the banking activities of the Cooperatives will now be regulated by RBI.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mahasetu and 12 rail projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu on September 18, 2020, through video conference. Apart from Kosi river Mehasetu, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated 12 rail projects that are related to the passenger facilities for the benefit of Bihar and will improve the connectivity of the state. The government had sanctioned the mega bridge line project in Bihar in 2003-2004.

Paytm removed from the Google Play Store

Google removed Paytm from the Play Store for allegedly violating its policies on gambling. Paytm confirmed the news through a tweet, along with it also assured that it will be back very soon and mentioned that all the money is completely safe and users can easily enjoy their Paytm app as normal. While Paytm has been taken down, other apps such as Paytm Mall, Paytm money, Paytm for Business are still available for the download.