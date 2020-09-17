Tata group wins new Parliament building contract, beating Larsen & Toubro

Tata Group has won the contract for construction of India’s new Parliament building with a bid of Rs 861.90 crore, beating Larsen & Toubro.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) had opened financial bids for the new Parliament building construction on September 16, 2020. The new Parliament building construction is a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Tata Projects had submitted the lowest bid of Rs 861.90 crore. Larsen and Toubro's bid was at Rs 865 crore.

Key Highlights

• Tata Projects Limited has won the contract to build a new Parliament building. The Tata group company had offered to execute the project for Rs 861.9 crore, only Rs 3.1 crore less than L&T’s bid of Rs 865 crore.

• In total, seven companies had placed pre-qualification technical bids for the construction of the new building.

• The bids were opened in August and three construction firms- Tata Projects, Larsen and Toubro Ltd and Shapoorji Pallonji were shortlisted. While Tata Projects and L&T participated in the financial bid process, Shapoorji Pallonji did not.

• The government is likely to award the contract to Tata Projects soon and is keen that construction starts after the monsoon session of Parliament, which ends on October 1.

• The contract for the new Parliament building was to have been awarded in March but was delayed by the Covid-19 and lockdown.

• The construction of the new Parliament building is a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project.

What is Central Vista Redevelopment Project?

The Central Vista redevelopment project envisages the construction of the new Parliament building, close to the existing one. The proposed new Parliament building will be able to accommodate 1,224 members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — in case of a joint session.

The proposed Central Vista redevelopment also envisages a common secretariat to house all 51 ministries in 10 administrative buildings.

Besides this, it will include the conversion of North and South blocks into museums and development of the Central Vista avenue that connects Rajpath to India Gate.

Parliament Building

The new Parliament building will comprise halls with a larger seating capacity for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and offices for members of Parliament as well as a courtyard, dining facilities, and a lounge for lawmakers.



The construction is likely to begin after Parliament’s winter session and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

The new Parliament complex is among the first projects to be finalised and tendered out as part of the Central Vista redevelopment.

Know more about Central Vista project here.