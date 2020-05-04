Environment Ministry clears central vista’s new parliament building project; What is Central Vista Project?

The Environment Ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee has cleared central vista’s project for the construction of the new Parliament building in its April 22-24 meeting. The cost of the entire project will be of Rs 922 crores.

The Central Vista Committee has also given approval to the new plan that has been opposed by the civil society organisations and the opposition parties.

The green signal to the mega project was given with the usual conditions such as environmental responsibility and minimal tree cutting. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to stay the Central Vista Development Project.

Key Highlights:

• The decision for the new parliament building has come even as the Special leave petition that is related to the land-use change for the new complex has been pending before the Supreme Court.

• The panel of the Environment Ministry who passed the project has stated that the clearance for the new Parliament building has been subjected to the apex court’s decision.

• The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) clarified that with regards to the cultural, landscape, and other values, the proposed Parliament Building construction will be reviewed and approved by both the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) and Central Vista Committee that has been specifically tasked with this work.

Clarifications by CPWD on the construction of a new parliament building:

• On the observations regarding the necessity for the construction of new parliament building at the time of an ongoing crisis, CPWD stated that the old parliament building was constructed 93 years ago and is in the requirement for the reconstruction.

• The old parliament building is in need of retrofitting and this can only be done if the building is vacant and that will happen if the new building is constructed.

• CPWD also cleared that the redevelopment of other central vista buildings is different as opposed to the renovation and expansion of the parliament.

• CPWD assured that the construction of the new complex will not lead to air pollution beyond the existing levels.

• Being aware of the heritage value, CPWD stated that aside from protecting its heritage value, the project has been conceived for other practical aspects such as seating and for providing the necessary infrastructure for the use of future generations of Indians.

The cost of the new parliament building:

CPWD justified the project cost from Rs 776 crores to Rs 922 crores because of the project specifications that have been approved. The specific requirements of the end-users such as the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Security agencies, Lok Sabha Secretariats, etc. were added to the plan.

Based on the initial concept plan, Rs 776 crores were indicated to be the tentative cost. After the modified concept plan with the built-up area as 65,000 Sqm, the tentative cost was increased.

Central Vista Project: All you need to know • The Central Vista Project was announced by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs in October 2019 and has been estimated to cost Rs 20,000 crores. • HCP design, a Gujarat based architecture firm has been issued the tender for the project. • The project plans on revamping the South and North blocks of Central Secretariat, Parliament House, and 3 km long Rajpath. • Under this ambitious project, there will be a new Parliament building by July 2022 and a common Central Secretariat by March 2024. • The government has clarified the requirement of this project and mentioned the renovation of outdated infrastructure and inadequate space in the Parliament House. • The demand for common Central Secretariat has been particularly highlighted which will bring all the government offices under one building. • A triangular-shaped Parliament building will be built next to the existing one. • Once this project is completed, the strength of the parliament has been expected to increase from 545 seats to 900 seats. • Nirman Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, and Vigyan Bhavan will be demolished under this project. • To accommodate the offices of various ministries, 87 storey building will be built for the common Central Secretariat. • North and South blocks of Central Secretariat will be turned into museums. • Prime Minister Office, residences of PM and Vice President will be reconstructed. • No new building will be higher than the India Gate.

Controversy related to Central Vista Project:

The project has been in controversy and has also been a subject of scrutiny for many reasons. The plea was submitted that the project will violate the Delhi Master Plan 2021 that aimed at decentralizing the government offices in the national capital.

There were environment based concerns that highlighted that the project might undertake a large portion of land that has been currently used by the public for recreational purposes.