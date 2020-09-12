Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 7 September to 12 September 2020

Vodafone-Idea rebranded as ‘Vi’

Vodafone and Idea have been rebranded as Vi. The new identity of the brand was launched by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL). As per the official statement, Vodafone and Idea have been rebranded as ‘Vi’, which can also be read as ‘we’.

DRDO tests Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) test-fired the Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle on September 7, 2020. The test fire took place at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex, off the Odisha Coast.

First World Technology Summit organized by ISA

The First World Technology Summit took place on September 8, 2020. It was organized by the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on a virtual platform. The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the inaugural session. The summit focused on state-of-art technologies and next-generation technologies for harnessing solar energy more efficiently.

Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ phase 3 trials to begin in India in September 2020

The phase 3 clinical trials of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine will begin in India in September 2020. The trial will take place in many countries including India. The results of Phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V will be published by October-November 2020. The trials will also be conducted in the UAE, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

Silver Lake to invest Rs. 75,000 crores in Reliance

Reliance Retail Venture Limited on September 9, 2020, announced that it has raised Rs. 75,000 crores by selling 1.75 percent stake to the American Equity Private Player Silver Lake. With this new investment, Reliance Jio Platform and Reliance Retail account for over Rs. 9 lakh crores of RIL valuation.

David Attenborough, a natural historian, feted with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019

David Attenborough, a renowned author, and a natural historian was feted with Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2019 through a virtual ceremony. He has been recognized for his contribution through films and books to awaken humankind to protect and preserve biodiversity on our planet.

The clinical trial of the AstraZeneca-Oxford-COVID-19 vaccine paused after the participant falls ill

The last phase of the clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine which was developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been paused after one of the participants falls ill in United Kingdom (UK). The pause has been described by AstraZeneca as a routine pause in case of an ‘unexplained illness’.

PM Narendra Modi launches Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, e-Gopala app

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally launched Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and e-Gopala app for the farmers in Bihar on September 10, 2020. PM Modi also launched several other initiatives for the fisheries and animal husbandry sectors in Bihar. The Yojana will focus on the development of the fisheries sector in India.

India, China reaches five-point consensus after Jaishankar-Wang meeting

India and China have successfully reached a five-point consensus regarding the border-standoff between the two nations. The consensus was reached after the talks between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow (Russia) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The joint statement was released on September 11, 2020.

Indian Air Force formally inducts Rafale fighter jets

The Indian Air Force formally inducted the Rafale Fighter jets on September 10, 2020. The special induction ceremony was held at the Ambala airbase in Haryana. It was attended by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly.