Vodafone Idea rebranded as 'Vi': All you need to know about Vi brand!

Vodafone and Idea brands re-branded themselves under a new brand identify 'Vi' on September 7, 2020. The new brand identity has been adopted keeping in mind the future, which is built for and around customers.

The new brand identity and unified consumer positioning was launched by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) through a virtual launch on September 7. The integration of Vodafone and Idea marks the culmination of the largest telecom integration in the world.

In an official statement, VIL stated that two of India's most loved brands "Vodafone and Idea"are now 'together for tomorrow' giving birth to a new brand called 'Vi', which is read as 'We'.

Vi: Ideology • The new and evolved Vi brand identity aims to position itself as a strong, ever-dependable, agile and intuitive brand, which is in tune with the customer needs in the ever-changing current times. • The Vi brand has been designed to help customers move ahead for a better today and brighter tomorrow. • Vi aims to be a future read brand that is committed to dynamically serving a digital society to progress in life.

Significance

The brand integration marks the completion of the world's largest telecom merger. It also marks the beginning of a new journey to offer world class digital experience to 1 billion Indians with their strong 4 network

The Vodafone Idea telecom maintained two different brands despite merger in the last two years, which saw a fall in its user base. A combined new brand identity is expected to attract more subscribers and pose a bigger competition to its rivals - Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Other Details

Speaking during the launch of Vi, Vodafone Idea Limited CEO &MD Ravinder Takkar stated that the new brand 'Vi' will aim to bring important meaning to the lives of its customer. He said that Indians are optimistic and want to get ahead in life and they would love a credible partner to help on this journey.

Takkar stated that Vi's positioning is built around this promise and it will focus on meeting the customer needs to help them thrive.

Background

Vodafone and Idea had merged together as one entity two years ago on August 31, 2018. The merger had led to the creation of India's biggest telecom service provider with over 408 million subscribers. The merger led to the renaming of Aditya Birla Group led Idea Cellular as Vodafone Idea Limited. Under the merger, it was decided that both Vodafone and Idea brands will continue to operate like before.

However, the user base of Vodafone-Idea saw a major plunge in June 2020 when it fell to almost 280 million from earlier 408 million. The revenue market share of the company also plunged by 448 basis points, sequentially to 23.3% in the April-June quarter.

On the other hand, market leader Reliance Jio reported strong sequential growth by 702 bps to 41.8 percent revenue market share in the April-June quarter.