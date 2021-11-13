Top 10 Weekly Current Affairs: 8 November to 13 November 2021

Two Indian Army Officers awarded Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020

The prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2020 has been awarded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to the two Indian Army officers. They are Lieutenant Colonel Servesh Dhadwal and Colonel Amit Bisht. The award is the highest adventure sports honour in the country that is awarded annually by the Ministry.

Shri Ramayan Yatra Train commences from Delhi

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train of IRCTC on the Ramayana circuit has started from Delhi. The first tour of the train will cover the visit of all the important places that are related to the life of Lord Rama. The special train has been launched in line with the Government of India’s initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’.

Wang Yaping becomes first Chinese woman to walk in space

Astronaut Wang Yaping from China has become the first woman in the country to walk in space. She was able to achieve the milestone during her first extravehicular operation on the Shenzhou-13 mission. A 41-years-old, as a crewmember of the Shenzhou-13 mission, moved out of the space station core module called Tianhe.

Srinagar joins Creative Cities Network of UNESCO

Srinagar, capital of Jammu & Kashmir, has joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021, under the Crafts and Folk Arts category. The inclusion of the city will be a great opportunity for it to represent its handicrafts on the global stage through the international body. Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the Jammu & Kashmir citizens on this achievement.

Rohit Sharma is the new Captain of India’s T20I squad

Rohit Sharma has been selected as the new Captain of the Indian T20I side, on the other hand, KL Rahul has been selected as the Vice-captain for India’s T20 Series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma succeeded Virat Kohli who had announced to step down as the Captain in the shortest format of the game.

New Chief of Naval Staff announced

Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar is the new Chief of the Indian Navy. The current Chief, Admiral Karambir Singh will retire on November 30. Kumar, currently, has been serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. The new Chief of the Indian Navy Staff was commissioned into the executive branch of the Indian Navy in 1983.

United States joins International Solar Alliance

The United States has become the 101st member country of the International Solar Alliance. The US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow had formally signed the framework agreement of the International Solar Alliance. ISA was launched in 2015 by PM Modi and the former President of France Francois Hollande.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to be celebrated on November 15

November 15 has been declared as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. The declaration was approved by the Union Cabinet. The declaration of November 15 aims to commemorate brave tribal freedom fighters, as the date marks the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. He had spearheaded the tribal movement in India during India's struggle for Independence.

China passes historical resolution

China’s Communist Party has given its approval to a rare resolution. The move has uplifted and amplified the country’s President Xi Jinping status in its history. The approved resolution of China has put Xi Jinping on the same pedestal as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. The move has also increased the chances of securing an unprecedented third leadership term in 2022.

India Test Squad announced for New Zealand series

BCCI has announced the India test squad for upcoming India vs New Zealand test series 2021. Ajinkya Rahane has been selected to lead the Indian cricket team in first India vs New Zealand test in Kanpur. Virat Kohli will not play in the first test and will join the squad for the second test in Mumbai. He will lead the team.