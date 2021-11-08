Shri Ramayana Yatra: IRCTC starts train from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station; Check prices & other details

IRCTC’s (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Shri Ramayana Yatra Train on the Ramayana circuit started from Safdarjung Railway Station, Delhi on November 7, 2021.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while informing about the same, said on Twitter, “Indian Railways will run Ramayana Circuit train from today to visit all the important religious places related to Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shree Ram!”

प्रभु श्रीराम से जुड़े सभी महत्वपूर्ण धार्मिक स्थलों के दर्शन हेतु आज से भारतीय रेल चलाएगी रामायण सर्किट ट्रेन। जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/VWVE5Bms14 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 7, 2021

As per the statement, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been getting an overwhelming response for this initiative and that the first tour is completely booked.

Significance

As per the statement issued by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) earlier, the first tour, that started from Delhi’s Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7 will cover the visit of all the significant places related to the life of Lord Rama.

Shri Ramayana Yatra Train: Check the routes and stops • The first stop will be Ayodhya. There, the tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman Temple, and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram. • The next halt will be Sitamarhi in Bihar. Devotees will be able to visit Sita Ji’s birthplace and Ram-Janki Temple in Janakpur, covered by road. • After this, the train will move to Varanasi and the tourists will be able to visit the various temples at Varanasi, Shringverpur, Prayag, and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will also be provided at Prayag, Varanasi, and Chitrakoot. • One of the halts of the trains will also be Nasik, wherein the visit of Panchvati and Trayambakeshwar temple will be covered. • After Nasik, the next landing place will be Hampi. It is also the ancient Krishkindha City. • Rameshwaram will be the last stop on this train tour. After completing the schedule, the train will return back to Delhi on the 17th day of its journey. Guests, via this train, will be traveling roughly 7500 kms in this entire tour.

Prices of Shri Ramayana Yatra Train

The price of the special train launched by IRCTC is Rs. 82,950 per person for 2nd AC and Rs. 1,02, 095 per person for 1st AC.

When will be the second tour of the Shri Ramayana Yatra Train?

In view of the continuous and high demand, it has been decided that IRCTC will run this tour again on December 12, 2021, with a similar price and duration. The tour will be completed in a total of 17 days.

Background

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had launched this special train in line with the Indian Government initiative ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ in order to promote domestic tourism.