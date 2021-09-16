Top 5 Current Affairs: 16 September 2021

US, UK and Australia announce new strategic defence pact

The President of the US Joe Biden has announced a new defence pact between the US, UK and Australia. The pact known as AUKUS will facilitate the sharing of advanced technologies, cyber underwater systems, artificial intelligence and long-range capabilities. The move came few days before the Quad summit which is scheduled to be held in the US.

List of Time 100 most influential people

Time has released its list of 100 most influential people of the year 2021. The list includes PM Modi, CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and CEO of SII Adar Poonawalla. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban government Abdul Ghani Baradar has also been named on the list. PM Modi is third among the 3 pivotal leaders that India had in the last 74 years.

Defence Office Complexes inaugurated

Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated the Defence Office Complexes in Delhi. He also launched the Central Vista website. The new complexes of Defence will be able to accommodate 7,000 officials from different sections of defence. The buildings will also provide modern, secure functional working space to defence officials.

List of Gujarat Cabinet Ministers

As the new Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel takes over the charge of the State government, a total of 24 new cabinet ministers have also been sworn in. The Gujarat cabinet has all the new faces and no minister from the earlier Vijay Rupani administration has been repeated for the post.

First woman secretary-general of UNCTAD

Rebecca Grynspan has become the first woman secretary-general of UNCTAD. She is also the first Central American to be appointed to the position. Grynspan is the former vice-president of Costa Rica and has also held various vital positions with the UN. She will serve as the Secretary-General of UNCTAD for a period of 4 years.