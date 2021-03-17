Top 5 Current Affairs: 17 March 2021

Election Commission announces by-polls to 14 assembly constituencies, 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

The Election Commission of India on March 16, 2021, announced the schedule of bye-elections to 14 assembly constituencies of different states and 2 Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies- Belgaum Constituency in Karnataka and Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency in Andhra Pradesh. The elections will be held on April 17 and vote counting on May 2.

Two artillery systems de-commissioned by the Indian Army

The Indian Army has decommissioned two of its longest-serving artillery systems- the 160 mm Tampella Mortars at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges and the 130 mm Self Propelled M-46 Catapult Guns. The two artilleries have been serving the Indian army for almost 60 years. Customary firing marked the decommissioning ceremony.

Moderna starts COVID-19 vaccine test on children

The pharmaceutical company has started testing its COVID-19 vaccine on children and babies between the ages of 6 months and 12 years. The testing has been started as Moderna seeks to expand approval of vaccines on children as well. The trial is called the ‘KidCOVE study’ and it will enroll 6,750 children as participants from Canada and the US.

Medical Termination of Pregnancy Bill, 2021 passed by Parliament

The Parliament has passed the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Bill, 2021. The Lok Sabha had already passed the bill on March 17, 2020, while Rajya Sabha gave its approval on March 16, 2021. The bill will ensure the safety and well-being of pregnant women and the proposed increase in gestation limit will provide dignity to women who need to terminate their pregnancy.

The second wave of Coronavirus in India

PM Modi on March 17, 2021, held a meeting with the CMs of all the states and stressed the need to take extra measures for checking the spread of the second peak of COVID-19 in the country. The Union Health Ministry informed on March 17 that India has reported the latest 28,903 new cases, 188 deaths, and 17,741 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The Highest spike in a single day in 2021.