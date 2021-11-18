Top 5 Current Affairs: 18 November 2021

Lunar Eclipse 2021 on November 19

The second and the last Lunar Eclipse of 2021 will be on November 19, 2021. The eclipse will be visible from the extreme northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The upcoming eclipse will be the partial as well as the longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century. The next Lunar Eclipse is expected to occur on February 8, 2669.

RNR Manohar, Tamil actor-director, passes away

RNR Manohar, a popular Tamil actor, and director has passed away at the age of 61. Manohar was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai. The actor was also under medical care for almost 20 days. Manohar started his career in films as an assistant director in the movie Band Master.

India gets re-elected to UNESCO

India has been re-elected to the UN Cultural and Educational Organisation Executive Board for a four-year term from 2021 to 2025. The country was re-elected to the board with 164 votes. The Union External Minister, via sharing news, applauded the good work of MEA and India’s permanent delegation to UNESCO.

Defence Minister inaugurates Rezang La War Memorial

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the revamped Rezang La War Memorial in Leh, Ladakh. The Minister visited the memorial to pay tributes to the Indian soldiers who had fought a battle there in 1962. The revamped memorial will be dedicated to those soldiers. The memorial will be seen as India’s show of strength in the region which is very close to the Chinese territory.

First anti-air pollution of UP inaugurated in Noida

The first air pollution control tower of Uttar Pradesh has been inaugurated in Noida. It is located in a posh sector 16-A. The anti-air pollution tower will operate by pulling the polluted air through its base. The 20-meter high tower with a dimension of nine meters is capable to filter the air in the area of one square kilometer around it.