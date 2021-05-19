Top 5 Current Affairs: 19 May 2021

Chaman Lal Gupta, veteran BJP leader passes away

The veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Chaman Lal Gupta passed away at the age of 87. He was tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing successful treatment, however, his condition deteriorated later. He had a political career of over 5 decades after in 1972 he became a Member of the J&K Legislative Assembly.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant has been posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a part of the class of 2020. The Los Angeles Lakers legend induction was earlier scheduled to take place in April 2020 but it got delayed because of the pandemic. Kobe Bryant along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna had died in a helicopter crash.

Johnson & Johnson partners with India’s Biological E. for COVID-19 vaccine

The US-based Johnson & Johnson has started working with Telangana-based Pharma company Biological E. Limited for producing the COVID-19 vaccines. Janssen COVID-19 vaccine has already been given approval in Europe, UK, and other nations including Thailand and South Africa.

India-Israel-Palestine relations

At the United Nations Security Council Meeting, India openly supported the ‘just Palestinian cause’ and also reiterated its unwavering support to the two-state solution. It was also the first statement by India on the ongoing violence and conflict between Israel and Palestine. Read more to understand India’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Penpa Tsering is the new President of Central Tibetan Administration

Penpa Tsering, a former speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, is the new President of the Central Tibetan Administration. Tsering secured 34,324 votes for the position of President. Central Tibetan administration is the elected Parliamentary government of Tibet and is based in Dharamshala, India.