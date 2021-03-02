Top 5 Current Affairs: 2 March 2021

Global-Bio India 2021 inaugurated by Science & Technology Minister

The Minister of Science & Technology Dr. Harsh Vardhan inaugurated the 2nd edition of Global-Bio India 2021. The event will be held from March 1 to March 3, 2021, on a digital platform and will provide recognition to India as an immerging hub of innovation and bio-manufacturing globally.

Desert Flag: Indian Air Force to participate in a multinational exercise

The Indian Air Force will participate in 'Desert Flag’, a multinational exercise, along with the US, France, and UAE. The exercise will be the first instance of India taking part in an air-combat exercise on a multinational level. It will involve ten countries and will have Jordan, Kuwait, Greece, and Egypt as observers.

Virat Kohli gains 100 million followers on Instagram

The Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli has joined the elite club on Instagram by hitting 100 million followers. He has become the first cricketer to have such a large following on the platform. He is also the fourth most followed sportsperson on Instagram. Kohli has over 36 million followers on Facebook and 40.8 on Twitter.

DRDO’s Sindhu Netra Satellite deployed in space

The Sindhu Netra Satellite which has been developed by DRDO was deployed in space on February 28, 2021. It will strengthen the surveillance capabilities of India to monitor the activities of both merchant shipping and military warships in the Indian Ocean Region. It was launched aboard PSLV C51 of ISRO which took off from Andhra Pradesh on February 28.

Dinosaurs fossils discovered in Argentina

Researchers in Argentina have discovered the fossils of Dinosaurs from 140 million years ago. The incomplete skeletal remains belong to the Patagonian wilderness of Argentina, which is the oldest known member of the dinosaur group known as Titanosaurs. According to researchers, the fossils represent a species of dinosaur called Ninjatitan Zapatai. It lived during the Cretaceous period.