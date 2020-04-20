Top 5 Current Affairs: 20 April 2020

Government launches online Data Pool of human resources for combating COVID-19

The Union Government recently launched an online dashboard containing information of doctors, volunteers fighting against the novel Coronavirus in India. The online data pool contains information of all the healthcare professionals including AYUSH doctors, doctors, nurses and volunteers. The data pool will be used for the ground level administration across India at state, district and municipal levels.

Government stops sale of non-essential items

The Union Home Ministry recently issued an order prohibiting sale and delivery of non-essential items by the e-commerce websites during the lockdown till May 3, 2020. The e-commerce platform can accept the orders of essential goods such as groceries, hygience products, and dairy products. The order was released as a part of MHA consolidated guidelines.

Section 115BAC of IT Act, 1961: Know Everything Here

Section 115BAC was recently inserted into the Income-tax Act, 1961, which states that an individual or a person belonging to an undivided family earning income other than the business or profession may opt to be taxed and furnish his or her Income Tax Return under sub-section (I) of Section 139 of IT Act. The Section 115BAC provides a concessional rate, if the total income is computed without any specified exemption or deduction.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Hotspots: Get full list here

Maharashtra has been the worst affected due to the Coronavirus pandemic in India. The state has reported over 4000 cases of the deadly virus with more than 223 deaths. Check here full list of COVID-19 hotspots in Maharashtra.

NASA to launch 1st crewed US mission to International Space Station

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will on May 27, 2020 launch its astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley for the first crewed mission to International Space Station (ISS) since the retirement of Space Shuttle Program in 2011.