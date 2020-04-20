Government launches Data Pool of Doctors @covidwarriors.gov.in for Coronavirus containment

The Union Government on April 19, 2020 launched an online Data Pool of Human Resources including Healthcare Professionals and Volunteers on the covidwarriors.gov.in dashboard. The dashboard contains the information of AYUSH doctors, health care professionals, nurses and volunteers and will be useful for ground level administration at state, district and municipal levels.

The information regarding the launch of this "very critical human resource" to combat and contain Coronavirus spread was shared through a letter to all the Chief Secretaries. The letter was sent by Dr Arun Kumar Panda, the Secretary of MSME and Chairman of the Empowered Group-4 and Dr C Chandramouli, Secretary of DoPT.

The data pool has been developed by the Empowered Group-4 headed by Dr Arun Kumar Panda. The committee is one among the 11 Empowered Groups constituted by the Government to formulate plans and offer solutions to handle the COVID-19 outbreak in India. The Empowered Group -4 has been mandated to identify the human resources for combat Coronavirus and alongwith suggest the requird capacity building for them.

How the online data pool of Human Resources helpful or useful?

The dashboard contains state wise and district wise availability of doctors, health care professionals and volunteers from NCC, NSS, NYKs, PMGKVY, ex-Servicemen along with the contact details of nodal officers.

The dashboard can be used by various authorities for chalking out Crisis Management/Contingency Plans on the basis of available manpower.

The data pool can be used to avail of the services of the volunteers to enforce social distancing norms at ration shops, mandis, and banks and also for providing help to senior citizens, divyangs and orphanages.

This will help the State/UT Governments to make available the human resources from one location to another for their utilisation, when needed.

Use of iGOT online training modules

The Government calls upon the States, UTs and other Local bodies to make use of iGOT online training modules for the training of Healthcare Professionals and volunteers. These modules are available on the online platform 'Integrated Government Online Training' (iGOT)- igot.gov.in.

The iGOT platform would enable the capacity building of doctors, nurses, hygiene workers, AYUSH doctors, technicians, other frontline workers and volunteers.

This website provides training material and modules through devices like laptop, desktop or mobile. Various modules are already available on the platform including Basics of COVID-19, Infection Prevention, use of PPE, Management of COVID 19 cases, Quarantine and Isolation, Sample Collection and Testing, ICU Care and Ventilation Management.