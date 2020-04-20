Govt stops sale of non-essential items in revised order

The Home Ministry on April 19 issued an order clarifying that the delivery of non-essential items by e-commerce companies will remain prohibited under the ongoing lockdown.

The ministry ordered the exclusion of the clause through an official notification. The delivery of essential items such as groceries and other hygiene products will, however, be continued by the e-commerce companies while ensuring strict social distancing.

The Home secretary issues an order as a Chairperson of a National Executive Committee in which the subclause under consolidated MHA guidelines allowing the e-commerce companies to function was excluded.

Here is an Official Notification:

Key Highlights:

• In a previous order by the Home Ministry, the delivery of non-essential by e-commerce companies was allowed from April 20, 2020

• The decision of the Home Ministry of not allowing e-commerce companies to sell non-essential items such as electronics came even as companies like Flipkart have started accepting orders in advance for tablets, phones, TV, etc.

• Since the items were to be delivered after April 20, the companies will now have to refund the orders.

Home Ministry’s decision to rethink the sale of non-essential items:

The reason behind the government to rethink the sale of non-essential items from e-commerce platforms might have to do with the objections of the local traders in the same business. Under the revised guidelines, the traders were not allowed to open their shops while the decision of allowing e-commerce platforms to deliver was seen as discriminatory.

The secretary of Confederation of All- India Traders (CAIT) welcomed MHA’s decision and stated that as an acknowledgment of CAIT’s objection, the ministry has excluded the earlier granted permission to e-commerce companies.