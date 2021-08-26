Top 5 Current Affairs: 26 August 2021

9 names including 3 women judges approved by government for Supreme Court

The Central Government has cleared all nine names including three women judges recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium. It was headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana. Of the three women judges approved, Justice B V Nagarathna of Karnataka HC could become the first woman CJI of India in 2027.

Government launches SUJALAM campaign

The Central Government has launched the ‘SUJALAM Campaign’. It is a 100-day campaign aimed to create more and more open defecation-free (ODF) villages across the country. The campaign by the government will further help in the management of wastewater, which will in turn help revive the water bodies.

New Drone Rules 2021

New Drone Rules 2021 have been announced by the Central Government. As per the Central Government, the new rules will replace the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules 2021. Prime Minister Modi while talking about the latest rules said that the new drone rules will help the start-ups and the youths working in this sector.

Fastest orbiting asteroid discovered

Astronomers have discovered the fastest orbiting asteroid in the solar system. The asteroid has been dubbed as “2021 PH27” and it is 1 kilometer in diameter and completes its orbit in just 113 Earth days. The asteroid also gets extremely close to the Sun by reaching a proximity of about 20 million kilometers.

e-Shram portal launched

The Central Government has launched the e-Shram Portal-National Database for Unorganised Workers in the country. The portal will facilitate better implementation of various Social Security Schemes by the government for the welfare of all unorganized workers. A budget of approx Rs 404 crores is approved for the registration of the Unorganised Workers on the portal.