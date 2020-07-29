Top 5 Current Affairs: 29 July 2020

NGT issues strict conditions for commercial use of ground water

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has introduced strict conditions for commercial use of groundwater. The green tribunal has directed the respective authorities to be stricter in granting the permits and asked them to undertake harsh actions in cases of breaches. The NGT has mandated the third-party compliance audit of companies every year.

HRD Ministry organises Smart India Hackathon 2020

The Union HRD Ministry is organising the Smart India Hackathon 2020 virtually. The grand finale of this world’s largest ever online hackathon will be held during August 1-3, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Grand Finale on August 1, 2020.

HRD Ministry renamed as Ministry of Education, launches National Education Policy 2020

The Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) has been renamed by Union Cabinet as the Ministry of Education. The official announcement was made by Ramesh Pokhriyal, the Education Minister. The Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, has also approved the National Education Policy 2020 to reform the higher education sector.

Five Rafale Fighter Jets land in India at Ambala air base

All the five Rafale Fighter Jets have successfully landed at Ambala air base in India on July 29, 2020. The aircraft flew off from France and were welcomed with a water cannon salute. The pilots of this first batch of Rafale aircraft will be received by IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. The addition of these fighter jets is expected to transform the capabilities of Air Force.

India readies 5 sites for final phase of Oxford COVID Vaccine Trials

India is readying five sites for the final phase of Oxford COVID Vaccine human trials in the country. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has already began setting up clinical sites for Clinical Trial Phase 3 of the vaccine.