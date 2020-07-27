Five Rafale Fighter jets take off from France, to reach India on July 29

Five Rafale Fighter jets took off from France today, on July 27, 2020 to join the Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala, Haryana on July 29th. They were flagged off by the Indian Ambassador to France from an airbase in Merignac in France.

The Indian Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf met and interacted with the crew piloting the fighter jets.

The aircraft will be refuelled once midair by a French Air Force tanker aircraft while they are on their way to an airbase in the UAE before leaving for India.

Five Rafale jets taking off from France today to join the Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala in Haryana on July 29th. The aircraft will be refuelled by French Air Force tanker aircraft on their way to an airbase in the UAE before leaving for India. pic.twitter.com/oycLjrR8yE — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

Significance The Rafale Fighter jets will add strategic depth and strength to India's air combat capabilities. The fighter jets armed with the long-range Meteor air to air missiles and SCALP would give India the much-needed edge over both Pakistan and China in terms of air strike capability.

Also read: Rafale Combat Aircraft: Everything you need to know!

Key Highlights

• The Five Rafale Fighter jets are being flown to India by a crew comprising seven Indian Air Force pilots including the commanding officer of the 17 Golden Arrows squadron.

• All the pilots received prior training on the aircraft from French company Dassault Aviation as a part of the agreement signed between India and France in 2016.

• The five Rafale aircrafr include 3 single-seater and 2 twin-seater jets. The aircraft will be flown to India in two stages. .

• The aircraft will make their first stopover at a French base in the United Arab Emirates on their way to India. They would be refuelled by a French Air Force tanker aircraft midair over the sea around Greece or Israel before landing in UAE.

#WATCH Rafale jets taking off from France to join the Indian Air Force fleet in Ambala in Haryana on July 29th. pic.twitter.com/6iMJQbNT9b — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

• After the stopover at UAE, the aircraft will then proceed towards Ambala in India. The fighter jets are expected to reach India by morning on July 29th.

• The trainers will have the RB series tail numbers to honour Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria who played an important role in finalising the Rafale deal between India and France.

Background

The Indian government had signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) with France in September 2016 to procure 36 Rafale fighter jets in fly-away condition for €7.8 billion. The deal is termed as the biggest-ever in monetary terms in India.

The first Rafale fighter jets were earlier supposed to be delivered by 2019. Later the delivery date was pushed to May 2020 and it was postponed again by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rafale aircraft will be made fully operational within days of landing in India. The fighter jets are able to undertake any type of mission including air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, close air support, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship strike and nuclear deterrence missions. The fighter aircraft is considered to be one of the most potent combat jets globally.