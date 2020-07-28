Smart India Hackathon 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address grand finale on August 1

Prime Minister will address Grand Finale of the world’s largest ever online hackathon- Smart India Hackathon 2020- on August 1, 2020. The Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank made the announcement on July 28, 2020.

The Human Resource Minister had chaired a high-level meeting on Smart India Hackathon (SIH) and discussed achievements of the already conducted hackathons. The grand finale of the Smart-India Hackathon 2020 will be held till August 3, 2020.

Key Highlights

• The Grand Finale for Smart India Hackathon will be held from August 1-3 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the participants on the first day on August 1 through video-conference.

• The grand finale will be organized online by connecting all the selected participants from across the nation together on a specially-built advanced platform.

• The hackathon will see participation from over 10,0000 students this year. The students will be competing to solve 243 problem statements from 37 Central Government departments, 17 State Governments and 20 industries during the online Grand Finale.

• Each of the problem statements will carry prize money worth Rs 1 lakh. The student innovation theme will have three winners- 1st, 2nd and 3rd with prize money worth Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

• The students will compete for 36 hours to develop innovative digital solutions for some of the daunting problems of government departments and industry.

Significance The Smart India Hackathon is a unique initiative to identify new and disruptive digital technology innovations for solving the challenges faced by our country. It is a non-stop digital product development competition, where problems are posed to technology students to suggest innovative solutions. The students would have the opportunity to work on challenges faced by Government departments and private sector organizations for which they can offer out-of-the-box and world-class solutions.

Background

The Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is being organised by the Ministry of Human Resources Development and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The first-level screening of students’ ideas for SIH 2020 had already taken place in January through a college-level hackathon. Only, the winning teams were made eligible for the national-level hackathon.



At the national level, the ideas were screened by experts and evaluators and only the shortlisted teams will compete during the Grand Finale.

The hackathon’s first edition in 2017 saw the participation by 42,000 students, which increased to one lakh in 2018 and then to two lakh in 2019.