Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 March 2021

Haryana reserves jobs for locals in the private sector

Haryana government has approved a bill that will give 75% reservation in the private sector jobs to the locals of the state. The reservation will be applicable for the jobs with a salary of up to Rs. 50,000 per month. In case the company is not able to find a suitable candidate, as per the clause they can hire from outside and must inform the government.

President Ram Nath Kovind receives his first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on March 3, 2021, received his first dose of the vaccine under the second phase of the nationwide vaccination program. He was administered the vaccine at a hospital in Delhi and was accompanied by his daughter. President also thanked all the doctors, nurses, administrators for implementing the largest vaccination program.

MoU between India and Fiji approved

The Union Cabinet has approved the Memorandum of Understanding between Fiji and India for cooperation in the agriculture sector. Through the pact, the agriculture ministries of India and Fiji will facilitate the capacity development in agriculture as well as in the direct trade of agricultural products.

Indian boxer Mary Kom appointed chairperson of AIBA

Mary Kom has been appointed as a Chairperson of the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) Champions as well as of the veteran's committee. AIBA President informed through a letter about the decision and added that he is confident that Mary Kom will make a valuable contribution to the success of the important committee.

Government launches ‘Sugamya Bharat App’

The Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot has launched the ‘Sugamya Bharat App’ in order to enhance accessibility to the differently-abled. People with disabilities will be able to register their accessibility-related problems in any form of infrastructure like transport or buildings by uploading a picture. On the occasion, he also launched the ‘Access- The Photo Digest’ handbook.