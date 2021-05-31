Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 May 2021

BCCI plans to host suspended IPL 2021 in September-October

BCCI has announced that it plans to host the remaining matches of IPL 2021 between September and October 2021 in the UAE. The decision of changing the venue was taken because of the monsoon season in India at the time. The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended earlier after few players tested positive for COVID-19.

Chinese Government ends two-child policy

The Government of China has decided to allow each couple to have three children, putting an end to its two-child policy. The announcement has come after the population data of China over the past decade showed the slowest population growth in the country in decades.

3 Indian Peacekeepers honoured posthumously with a UN medal

Three Indian Peacekeepers have been honoured posthumously with the prestigious UN medal. They are among the 129 police, military and civilian personnel who have been honoured with the Dag Hammarskjold Medal for their sacrifice and courage in the line of duty. The 3 Indian Peacekeepers are- Mulchand Yadav, Ivan Michael Picardo, Corporal Yuvraj Singh.

EU approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 years

The European Union has given its approval to the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12-15 years. The vaccine of Pfizer has already been used in the EU to vaccinate those aged 16 years or above. The decision will enable the broadening of vaccination rollout in the EU to cover a large part of the population.

Top court of Mali announces coup leader Goita as interim President

The Constitutional Court of Mali in Bamako announced that the leader of a military coup, colonel Assimi Goita, will be the new interim President of Mali. The coup leader informed that he will announce the new Prime Minister of Mali within few days. The Western foreign Powers believe that this change will worsen the instability in northern and central Mali.