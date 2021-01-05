Top 5 Current Affairs: 5 January 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine in India: Know how to Register for vaccination

The Government will soon start administering the COVID-19 vaccines with their availability. The priority group will get vaccinated in the initial phase including the health care workers and frontline workers. The vaccine will become available for the general public later. It is compulsory for beneficiaries to register for the vaccine. Know here the complete registration process.

40th Scientific expedition to Antarctica launched in India

India on January 4, 2021 launched the 40th Scientific Expedition to Antarctica, marking the 40 years of India's scientific endeavour to the continent. The expedition was flagged off from Goa on the ice-class vessel MV Vasiliy Golovnin on January 5, 2020 with 43 members on board. The vessel will reach Antarctica in 30 days.

Supreme Court clears way for Central Vista Project

The Supreme Court on January 5, 2020 cleared the way for the Central Government's Central Vista project and construction of new Parliament building in Lutyen's Delhi. The judgement was delivered by a three-judge bench in a 2:1 majority. Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari upheld the central government's proposal, while Justice Sanjiv Khanna gave a dissenting judgement.

India to be co-chair of APAP for 3 years

India replaces South Korea to become the co-chair of the Asia Protected Areas Partnership (APAP) for 3 years. The move came after the nation displayed increase in the population of wild animals such as tigers, lions, and leopards by protecting their habitats. The International Union for Conservation of Nature supports the APAP.

Migratory birds found dead in Pong Dam, Himachal Pradesh

The Forest officer of Nagrota-Surian recently informed that hundreds of migratory birds were found dead in Pong Dam wetlands of Nagrota-Surian wildlife range in Himachal Pradesh. However, no specific reason has been identified behind the incident.