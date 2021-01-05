How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccine in India?: Check Complete Registration Process Here

India has officially granted approval to the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccines for emergency use against the COVID-19. The Central Government has already asked the states and UTs to gear up for the vaccination drive before the rollout of vaccines.

Various states/UTs undertook the dry run for vaccine administration on January 2, 2021 to assess the operational feasibility of the CO-WIN mobile app in the field, to test the implementation and planning and to identify the challenges, if any.

The data of the beneficiaries to be vaccinated need to be uploaded on the Co-WIN app. Here we have shared the complete registration process for the COVID-19 vaccine and other important details. Have a look:

How will I know if I am eligible for COVID-19 vaccination?

Initially, the Government will provide COVID-19 vaccine to priority group beneficiaries including the Health Care Workers and Front-line workers. Later on the availability of the vaccine, 50 plus age group beneficiaries will get administered. The eligible beneficiaries will be informed on their registered mobile number.

How will I get to know about the vaccination session site and time?

The Government will inform the eligible beneficiaries about the vaccination schedule and session site through SMS on their registered mobile number.

Can I get COVID-19 vaccine without registration?

No, it is mandatory for beneficiaries to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Beneficiaries will get details about the scheduled time of vaccination and details of session site only after the registration.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine?

It is compulsory for beneficiaries to register for the Coronavirus vaccine. As of now, the District authorities will upload the registration data of the priority group - healthcare and frontline workers. Each medical facility has been asked to upload the details of workers working with them.

The registration for the vaccine will be done on the CoWIN application. For now, the general public cannot register for the vaccine on the CoWIN app. However, once the app becomes available for common public, the registration can be done. The CoWIN app has five modules:

- Administrator Module

- Registration Module

- Vaccination Module

- Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module

- Report Module

Common people will be able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine through the 'Registration Module' by providing their photo ID.

Is a Photo ID required at the time of registration?

Yes, the Photo ID must be produced and verified at the time of registration for vaccination.

What all documents are required for registration for COVID-19 Vaccine in India?

Beneficiaries may produce any of these Photo ID cards at the time of registration:

Aadhar Card

Driving License

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the Ministry of Labour's scheme

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

PAN Card

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Passport

Pension Document

Service Identity Card with photo issued by Central Government/ State Government/ PSUs/ Public Ltd Companies

Voter ID Card

Smart card issued by RGI

What will happen if I forget to produce Photo ID at the session site during vaccination?

Carrying Photo ID is necessary for both registration as well as beneficiary's verification at the session site to make sure that the registered person only gets vaccinated.

How will the vaccinated beneficiaries get to know about the status of their vaccination?

After getting vaccinated with the due dose against the COVID-19, beneficiaries will get SMS on their registered mobile number. Once all the doses are administered, the beneficiaries will receive a QR code based certificate.