Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 February 2021

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Know what is Glacier Outburst?

A big chunk of Nanda Devi glacier broke off on February 7, 2020 into the Dhauli Ganga river of Chamoli district, causing flash flood in Alaknanda river system and washing out two Hydel Power Projects including Tapovan hydel project of NTPC and Rishi Ganga Project. Around 180 people are missing after the incident.

First High-Level Dialogue held between India & EU on trade and investment

The India and European Union held their First High-Level Dialogue on trade and investment on February 5, 2021. The dialogue was chaired by India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and European Union Executive Vice President & Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

Square Kilometre Array Observatory launched

A new intergovernmental organisation dedicated to radio astronomy, Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) has been launched. The development came after the SKAO Council approved to establish the world’s largest radio telescope. Under the SKAO, two radio telescope networks will be established.

World’s first energy island to be constructed by Denmark in North Sea

Denmark to construct the world’s first energy island in the North Sea. The plan as approved by the country on February 4, 2021 with an aim to produce and store enough green energy to satisfy the electricity needs of around 3 million Europeans. This artificial island will be of the size of 18 football fields.

HAL to develop first high altitude pseudo satellite

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to develop the first-of-its-kind high altitude pseudo satellite with the help of a start-up company. The announcement was made by the HAL on February 4, 2021. This pseudo satellite will be solar energised.