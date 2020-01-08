Top 5 Current Affairs: 8 January 2020

Iran attacks US troops in Iraq; India issues travel advisory: All you need to know!

Iran attacked US troops at military bases in Iraq by launching over a dozen ballistic missiles. The military strike was in response to the US action of slaying top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. India has advised all Indian nationals from avoiding all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification.

Boeing 737 crashes in Iran: List of all recent crashes involving Boeing aircraft

The Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashed just after take-off in Iran’s capital Tehran, killing all 170 onboard. The plane crashed due to technical issues. The plane crash came a few hours after Iran attacked the US military base in Iraq.

Indian weightlifter Sarbjeet Kaur banned for four years for doping

India’s Sarbjeet Kaur was found guilty of doping by the National Anti Doping Agency. The weightlifter had won the 71kg event at the national weightlifting championships in February 2019. She has been banned from the sport for four years.

Forbes’ 20 people to watch in the 2020s: Greta Thunberg, Kanhaiya Kumar, Prashant Kishor

Forbes India has recently published a list of 20 people to watch out for in the 2020s. The list includes several Indians including Kanhaiya Kumar, Prashant Kishor, and Mahua Moitra. Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg is also on the list at the 15th position.



Vikram Sarabhai Children Innovation Center: All you need to know

Vikram Sarabhai Children Innovation Center will soon come up in Gujarat. The centre aims to promote innovation among children, especially school students in the state. The centre will be set up by the Gujarat University in partnership with UNICEF.