Top 5 Current Affairs: 15 December 2021

Indian-Origin Leena Nair is the new CEO of Chanel

Indian-origin Leena Nair has become the new CEO of Chanel, a French Luxury Brand. Leena Nair was the Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever. She will step down from the position in January 2022 and will join the globally famous French-Luxury brand- Chanel. Nair commenced her career at Hindustan Unilever as a management trainee 30 years ago.

NASA’s spacecraft touches solar atmosphere for the very first time

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe on April 28 successfully entered the Corona of the Sun. It is an extreme environment that’s roughly 2 million degrees Fahrenheit. The goal of the mission is to learn how the Sun works and as per the scientists it can be accomplished by flying into the solar atmosphere. Corona is the outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere.

Group Captain Varun Singh, lone survivor of IAF chopper crash passes away

Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor of the Tamil Nadu Chopper Crash, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on December 15, 2021. Varun Singh was rescued after the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8 that killed CDS Bipin Rawat along with 12 other officials including his wife Madhulika Rawat. Varun Singh was recently promoted to the Group Captain of the Indian Air Force.

India’s Neena Gupta wins Ramanujan Prize 2021

Neena Gupta, an Indian Mathematician, has been awarded the 2021 Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians from developing countries. Neena Gupta has become the fourth Indian mathematician and third woman to win the coveted award. She is a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata.

President Ram Nath Kovind visits Bangladesh

President of India Ram Nath Kovind has embarked on his three-day state visit to Bangladesh. He will participate in Bangladesh's 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka. The President is on a two-day visit from December 15 to 17, 2021. This is also President Kovind's first foreign trip since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.