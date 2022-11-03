Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 03 November 2022 - Gujarat Election Date 2022, Ela Bhatt

India conducted the first successful flight test of the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. It is capable of neutralizing long-range missiles and aircraft. The AD-1 (Air Defence) is a long-range interceptor missile that is designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft.

The Election Commission of India announced the Gujarat assembly poll schedule on November 2, 2022. Notably, the term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. As per the Election Commission, the voting will be held in two phases like last time and the results of the Gujarat assembly elections will be announced on December 8, 2022. For an enhanced voting experience, 1274 polling stations will be completely managed by women and security staff.

89-years old Elaben Bhatt, a noted Gandhian, a leading women’s empowerment activist, and a renowned founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) passed away on November 2, 2022, in a hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat after a brief illness. Elaben Bhatt was globally recognized as a woman leader who had founded many welfare institutions.

Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham, two women officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been promoted to the rank of Inspector General for the first time after their induction into the force in 1987. Inspector General Seema Dhundiya will head the Bihar sector of the Central Reserve Police Force while IG Annie Abraham will be posted as the head of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) of the CRPF. This is also the first time RAF will be headed by a woman Inspector General.

The voting for Assembly by-elections in 7 vacant seats spread across the 7 states- Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha began on the morning of November 3, 2022. The Election Commission of India has instructed the authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the respective states and also follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during the conduct of the elections in 6 states.