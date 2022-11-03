Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor successfully tested by DRDO

Indian ballistic missile defence programme: India conducted the first successful flight test of the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor missile from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on November 2, 2022. It is capable of neutralising long-range missiles and aircraft.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted a successful maiden flight test of phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor AD-1 missile with a large kill altitude bracket from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

The ministry further added that the flight test was carried out with the participation of all BMD weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

Ballistic Missile Defence interceptor

The AD-1 (Air Defence) is a long-range interceptor missile that is designed for both low exo-atmospheric and endo-atmospheric interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft.

The missile is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with an indigenously developed advanced control system and a navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the targets that move at very high speeds.

Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor successfully tested

1. During the flight test, all the subsystems performed as per the expectations and were validated by the data captured by a number of range sensors including radar, telemetry, and electro-optical tracking stations deployed to capture the flight data.

2. The scientists of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists said that the fully functional ballistic missile defence system contained high-power radars and could potentially protect large areas from adversary missile or other air attacks.

3. The Ballistic Missile Defence Interceptor will provide great operational flexibility and have the capability to engage many different types of targets.

Anti-Ballistic Missiles in India

The development of anti-ballistic missiles in India is said to have started by DRDO around the 2000s in view of the development of ballistic assets by China and Pakistan.

Phase-1 of the programme is said to have been completed towards the end of the 2010s. On the other hand, the second phase focuses on the development of anti-ballistic defence systems which can neutralize intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

Gujarat Election Date 2022: ECI announces poll schedule; Voting in two phases, results on Dec 8