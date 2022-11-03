Gujarat Election Date 2022: ECI announces poll schedule; Voting in two phases, results on Dec 8

Gujarat Election 2022: The Election Commission of India announced the Gujarat assembly poll schedule on November 2, 2022. Notably, the term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. As per the Election Commission, the voting will be held in two phases like last time and the results of the Gujarat assembly elections will be announced on December 8, 2022.

For Gujarat Elections 2022, an aggressive campaign is being done by the ruling BJP Party, opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal-led new entrant- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been trying to make inroads in the state.

The Election Commission of India on October 14, 2022, announced the schedule of the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022. The polling will take place on November 12 in a single phase and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

First phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat to be held on 1st December & second phase on 5th December; counting of votes to be done on 8th December: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar pic.twitter.com/MMgTpxOY4W — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Schedule

Poll Events First Phase Second Phase Date of Issue of Gazette Notification November 5, 2022 November 10, 2022 Last Date of making nominations November 14, 2022 November 17, 2022 Date for Scrutiny of nominations November 15, 2022 November 18, 2022 Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures November 17, 2022 November 21, 2022 Date of Poll December 1, 2022 December 5, 2022 Date of counting December 8, 2022 December 8, 2022 Date before which election shall be completed December 10, 2022 December 10, 2022

Gujarat Elections 2022: Key Details

1. The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that a special observer in Himachal Pradesh & Gujarat for accessibility & inclusion for women, the elderly, and PWD will be deployed in the upcoming assembly elections.

2. For an enhanced voting experience, 1274 polling stations will be completely managed by women and security staff.

3. There will be total of 82 polling stations where one will be welcomed by PWD.

4. For the first time, 33 polling stations will be set up & managed by the youngest available polling staff.

5. Around 4.9 crore voters will exercise their franchise in Gujarat.

6. Over 51,000 polling stations are earmarked for Gujarat assembly polls, including over 34,000in the rural areas.

7. Voting for 89 seats will be done on December 1, while the voting for 93 seats will be done on December 5.

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Date

The Election Commission of India announced on October 14, 2022, that the voting for all the 68 assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase on November 12, 2022.

This time, the Election Commission has also been encouraging women to increase their participation in voting. The last time the state went to elections was on November 9, 2017.

