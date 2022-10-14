Himachal Pradesh election 2022: ECI announces election dates

The Election Commission announced that all 68 Assembly segments of Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase of the election on November 12, 2022, and the results will be declared on December 8, 2022. The period of Himachal Pradesh ends on January 8, 2023. The HP assembly has 68 seats, of which 35 are marked as the majority.

The ongoing period of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023. The Gujarat assembly has 182 seats with 92 as the majority mark and in the 2017 election, the BJP won 99 seats in Gujarat and the Congress 77. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP bagged the election by winning 44 seats and Congress 21.

Himachal Pradesh election 2022 Schedule

Events Dates Date of issue of gazette notification October 17, 2022(Monday) Date of making the nomination October 25, 2022(Tuesday) Date for scrutiny of nomination October 27, 2022(Thursday) Last date for withdrawal of candidates October 29, 2022(Saturday) Date of poll November 12, 2022(Saturday) Date of counting December 8, 2022(Thursday) Date before which election shall be completed December 10, 2022(Saturday)

Himachal Pradesh election: All you need to know?

The election will be held on Nov 12, 2022, and results will be announced on Dec 8, 2022. The election commission is making efforts to increase the participation of people in elections and encourage women's empowerment. The last election held in Himachal Pradesh was on November 9, 2017. In the 2017 elections, Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) won, by getting 44 seats. While Congress got 21 seats. Presently in Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly, BJP has 45 MLAs, congress 22 and CPIM has 1MLA.

Himachal Pradesh election:2017

The Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election 2017 was organized on November 9, 2017. The election was held to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The term of the previous Legislative Assembly got over on January 7, 2017. The Indian National Congress Party was in power in Himachal Pradesh since 2012 in the outgoing assembly with 36 seats. The lone opposition party was BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party.

