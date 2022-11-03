Assembly Bypolls 2022: Voting begins in 7 constituencies across 6 states- Check Details

By Election 2022: The voting for Assembly by-elections in 7 vacant seats spread across the 7 states- Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha began on the morning of November 3, 2022.

In the ongoing By Election 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in a fierce contest with regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the assembly polls being held in 7 constituencies across 6 states.

The Election Commission of India has instructed the authorities to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the respective states and also follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during the conduct of the elections in 6 states.

Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states begins.



Mokama and Gopalganj seats in Bihar, Andheri (East) in Maharashtra, Adampur in Haryana, Munugode in Telangana, Gola Gokarannath in UP & Dhamnagar in Odisha going to polls today. pic.twitter.com/Z9ZNtS0VDY — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Assembly Bypolls 2022: Timings and counting of votes

The polling for the 7 constituencies will be held from 7 am to 6 PM amid tight security and the counting of votes will be conducted on November 6, 2022.

Voting begins in 7 constituencies

The Seven Assembly Constituencies where the voting is taking place are- 166-Andheri East from Maharashtra, 47-Adampur from Haryana, 93-Munugode from Telangana, 139-Gola Gokranath from Uttar Pradesh and 46-Dhamnagar from Odisha.

The two constituencies of Bihar where the by elections 2022 are being conducted are 178-Mokama and 101-Gopalganj.

Why voting is taking place in 7 constituencies?

1. Mokama Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Anant Kumar Singh was disqualified in July 2022 after his conviction in a case, while BJP’s Subhash Singh passed away in August 2022. He held the Gopalganj seat.

2. The Andheri East, Gola Gokrannath and Dhamnagar constituencies also fell vacant because of the demise of their respective legislators.

3. The Shiv Sena’s Ramesh Latke passed away in May and BJP’s Arvind Giri and Bishnu Sethi both passed away in September 2022.

4. In Haryana, Kuldeep Bishnoi’s resignation and K Rajagopal Reddy’s in Telangana, led to the vacancies in Adampur and Munugode segments, respectively.

Assembly Bypolls 2022: Key Details

1. The contest in Telangana’s Munugode Assembly constituency is crucial for all the major parties in the state- the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti and the opposition parties Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

2. In Andheri East, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction has fielded Rutuja Latke, the wife of incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh latke.

3. This will also be the first election in Maharashtra after the revolt in Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray- led Maha Vikas Aghadi Government.

4. Adampur seat in Haryana is witnessing the contest between Congress, BJP, Indian National Lok Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: ECI announces election dates