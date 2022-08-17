Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 17 August 2022

Asia's largest Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant has begun its commercial operations in Sangrur, Punjab. A formal announcement about commissioning of the Asia’s Largest Compressed Biogas Plant was confirmed by the New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora on 12th August 2022. The development of Biogas Plant at Sangrur, Punjab comes as part of the Central Government’s push toward clean and green energy.

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, the country has added 11 more wetlands to the list of Ramsar sites in the country. The addition of 11 more wetlands to the list of Ramsar sites takes India’s overall tally of such sites to 75 on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence. Ramsar is a tag which is accorded to wetlands or marshes that are considered to be of great international importance.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over new anti-personnel mine Nipun and Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) to the Indian Army. Both weapons systems have been developed indigenously by Indian firms under the Make in India campaign. During the induction ceremony, Army’s F-INSAS soldier gave a briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the new weapon systems and aids that are being developed for the Indian army

Border Roads Organization (BRO) will build Steel Slag Road in Arunachal Pradesh on a pilot project basis. The Steel Slag Road will be a first-of-its-kind project and will be able to withstand heavy rains and adverse climatic conditions. The construction of Steel Slag Road in the remote area of Arunachal Pradesh which witnesses extreme climatic conditions is being done to explore possible solutions for building durable roads.

India’s first 3D-printed Cornea Developed in Hyderabad by Researchers from L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H), and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). The artificial Cornea which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based research team has been 3D printed and transplanted into a rabbit’s eye. The made-in-India product could offer an alternative solution to corneal blindness.