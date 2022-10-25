U-23 World Wrestling Championships: Aman Sehrawat becomes first Indian wrestler to win Gold medal

Aman Sehrawat creates history by winning a gold medal at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships in wrestling. He became the first Indian wrestler to win the gold medal in Pontevedra, Spain.

Aman Sehrawat beat a 16-year-old junior European silver-medallist Ahmet Duman of Turkey 12-4 in the finals to bag the award. Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya had made the final in their categories in early editions but could only win the silver medal.

🇮🇳 register their best-ever performance in the U23 World #Wrestling Championship since its inception in 2017



🥇- Aman Sehrawat (FS 57kg)

🥈- Ankush (WW 50kg)

🥉- Mansi Ahlawat (WW 59kg)

🥉- Nitesh (GR 97kg)

🥉- Vikas (GR 72kg)

🥉- Sajan Bhanwala (GR 77kg) pic.twitter.com/M4PTVnKjZk — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 22, 2022

India at U-23 World Wrestling Championship

India bagged six medals at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022-one gold, one silver, and four bronze. Aman Sehrawat grabbed gold at the U23 Asian Championships and silver at the U20 Asian championships in early 2022. Sajan Bhanwala became the first Greco-Roman wrestler from India to grab a bronze medal at the U23 world wrestling championships before Vikas and Nitesh followed suit. After winning by 3-0 in the first round against Aistis Liaugminas from Lithuania, Sajan lost by 0-8 to Alexandrin Gutu from Moldova in the pre-quarters. Bhanwala grabbed a bronze medal through the repechage system after Gutu made it into the finals of the 77 kg round.

World Wrestling Championship

United World Wrestling arranges the World Wrestling Championships. The Championship is known as Amateur Wrestling World Championships. The Men’s Greco-Roman Wrestling tournament began in 1904 and the Men’s Freestyle Wrestling tournament started in 1951. The Women’s Freestyle Wrestling tournament was first organized in 1987.

U-23 World Wrestling Championship 2022

The U-23 World Wrestling Championships 2022 was the fifth edition of the U23 World Wrestling Championships of combined events and it was organized from 17 to 23 October 2022 in Pontevedra, Spain.

