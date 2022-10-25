Men's 2022 World Team Chess Championship: India in 12 top chess-playing nations

12 top chess-playing countries including India, United States, China and the Netherlands have been listed in the lineup for the 2022 Men’s World Team Chess Championship in Jerusalem, Israel November 2022.

The list of the competition was completed after South Africa confirmed its participation in the championship beginning on November 20, 2022. The other participating countries include India, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, China, the United States, Azerbaijan, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Poland, and the host Israel.

Men's 2022 World Team Chess Championship: Key details

Ahead of the competition, held by the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the 12 teams will be distributed into two pools of about the same strength, sorted by the average ratings of their players. After five rounds, the first four teams in each pool will qualify to the quarterfinals. The final match will be held on November 25.

What is the World Team Chess Championship?

The World Chess Championship is held to determine the world champion in chess. The current world champion who held the title since 2013, is Magnus Carlsen of Norway. The first championship was held in 1886 between the two leading players in the world, Johannes Zukertort and Wilhelm Steinitz. Steinitz won the first title and from 1886 to 1946, the champion set the terms, requiring any challenger to raise a sizable stake and defeat the champion in a match to become the new world champion. With the death of reigning world champion Alexander Alekhine in 1946, the International Chess Federation took over control of the World Championship, starting with the 1948 World Championship tournament. Since 2014, the championship has been held every two year, but due to covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 match was postponed to 2021 and the next match will be held in 2023. Magnus Carlsen is the champion from 2013 after defeating Viswanathan Anand and successfully defended his title in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Who is Magnus Carlsen?

Sven Magnus Carlsen is a Norwegian chess champion reigning the five-time World Chess Champion. He is also a three-time World Rapid Chess Winner and five time World Blitz Chess Champion.

