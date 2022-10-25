Rishi Sunak creates history, to be first Indian-origin Prime Minister of U.K.

Rishi Sunak becomes the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of U.K. from Britain’s Conservative Party. Sunak succeeded the throne after Liz Truss resigned within 45 days of her appointment, becoming the shortest ruling PM.

Rishi has been the former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer and became the PM on October 24, 2022, less than two weeks after losing to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race. Sunak will be the fifth Prime Minister of the U.K in the last 5 years.

Prime Minister election in UK: Key details

Rishi moved ahead to become the P.M by the resignation of Truss after her high-profile sacking, followed by a heavily criticized mini-budget that left the UK pound tumbling in her cabinet. Truss became the shortest ruling Prime Minister after she was forced to step down just 45 days into office. Liz Truss came into power due to the Tory leadership crisis followed by Boris Johnson’s resignation in July, 2022. A series of cabinet ministers resigned, who protested against his scandal-plagued leadership. In just a few weeks, Truss and Sunak rose to the required ranks to be the finalists for the contest for the PM post. Truss was later appointed as the new P.M. in September 2022, which ended in just 45 days. After Truss's resignation, former P.M. Boris Johnson and sunak were seen as frontrunners for the post of the U.K. Prime Minister. However, Johnson called himself out of the Conservative Party leadership race even after claiming to have the required support.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Rishi Sunak, born on May 12, 1980 is a British politician born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who migrated to Britain from East Africa. Sunak served as the Leader of the Conservative Party from October 24,2022. He had also served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022 and Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019to 2020. Being an Oxford and Stanford University alumnae, Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of the billionaire businessman, NR Narayan Murthy, who founded Infosys. Sunak has been the Member of Parliament for Richmond since 2015.

Rishi Sunak's connection with India

Rishi Sunak was born in an Indian family in the UK's Southampton area. His father is a National Health Service general practitioner and mother is a pharmacist. The grandparents of Rishi Sunak are from Punjab. Rishi’s family moved to East Africa and due to strong anti-Indian sentiments his grandfather changed his base to Britain.

