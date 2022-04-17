UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India on April 21: Free Trade Deal, Russia-Ukraine Conflict -Know Full Key Agenda

UK PM India Visit: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay an official visit to India from April 21-22, 2022. This will be Boris Johnson's maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

"​Prime Minister Johnson will hold bilateral consultations with the Prime Minister on 22 April. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will also visit Gujarat on 21 April, " read the statement released by MEA.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office also stated that he will hold in-depth talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 on their "strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership".

As we face threats to our peace&prosperity from autocratic states, it's vital that democracies&friends stick together. India, as a major economic power & the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times: UK PM Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/onPG0vdANW — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Significance The UK PM's visit to India has been overdue for a long after being canceled twice due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He was first invited as a Chief Guest of India's Republic Day celebrations in early 2021 but it was canceled due to a massive COVID-19 spike in the United Kingdom. He was then scheduled to visit India in April 2021 but it again was canceled due to the pandemic situation in India around the time.

Read Also: Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv: Know in 10 Points

UK PM India Visit: 7 Things You Should Know

1. The UK Prime Minister will visit Delhi and Gujarat for the first-ever time as Prime Minister, as a part of the UK's Indo-Pacific tilt.

2. His meeting with PM Narendra Modi is expected to focus on boosting defence, security, economic and tech cooperation amid shared global challenges.

3. The two leaders will discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties against the backdrop of the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

4. They are expected to review the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties.

5. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

6. The UK PM is expected to announce new science, health and technology projects in Gujarat.

7. Johnson said that his visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations – from job creation and economic growth to energy security and defence.

Investment from Indian companies already supports 95,000 jobs across the UK, which is expected to be boosted by upcoming announcements and a future free trade deal: UK PM Boris Johnson — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

Free-Trade Deal Negotiations

The UK PM and Indian PM will also discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties against the backdrop of ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement Negotations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "Investment from Indian companies already supports 95,000 jobs across the UK, which is expected to be boosted by upcoming announcements and a future free trade deal."

The free trade agreement between Britain and India could boost bilateral trade "by up to £28 billion ($37 billion, 34 billion euros) annually by 2035", as per the UK PM's office.

Will the Russia-Ukraine conflict be on agenda?

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is likely to be discussed during the meeting of the two leaders. UK PM Boris Johnson had in fact, said in a statement, "As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it's vital that democracies and friends stick together."

He further said, "India, as a major economic power & the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times."

Background

India and the United Kingdom adopted a 10-year roadmap (Roadmap 2030) in the India-UK virtual summit held in May 2021 to expand ties in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections.