Union Agriculture Minister launches Sahakar Mitra: Scheme on Internship Programme

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar on June 11 launched Shahakar Mitra: Scheme on Internship Programme, an initiative by National Cooperative Development Cooperation (NCDC).

The scheme promotes the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India), that emphasizes the importance of vocal for local. The Union Minister while launching the scheme mentioned that NCDC has been proactive in delivering innovative solutions to the cooperative sector.

The Scheme on Internship Programme (SIP) will provide an opportunity for the young professionals of practical exposure as well as learning from the working of NCDC and cooperatives as a paid intern.

Union Minister on the launch of Sahakar Scheme:

The Union Minister, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar during the launch of the scheme mentioned that the unique cooperative sector development finance organization NCDC has embarked upon a series of initiatives in the cooperative sector entrepreneurship development ecosystem through a paid internship to youth, capacity development, and assured project loans on liberalized terms to young cooperators on startup mode.

The Union Minister mentioned that NCDC has also introduced a complementary scheme in order to promote start-up cooperative ventures. NCDC has earmarked the funds for Sahakar Mitra Paid Internship Programme under which each intern will get financial support over an internship period of 4 months.

What Sahakar Mitra Scheme aims to achieve:

Sahakar Mitra Scheme has been expected to assist cooperative institutions to access the new and innovative ideas of young professionals while in return the interns will gain experience of working in the field and will be provided with the confidence to be self-reliant. The scheme is expected to be a win-win situation for both the cooperatives as well as for the young professionals.

The scheme will also provide an opportunity for professionals from academic institutions to develop entrepreneurial roles and leadership through cooperatives as Farmers Producers organizations (FPO).

Who can apply for the Sahakar scheme?

Under the Sahakar Scheme, the professional graduates in a discipline such as IT, Agriculture and allied areas, etc. will be eligible for the internship. Professionals who have been pursuing or have completed their MBA degrees in Cooperation finance, Agri-Business, Forestry, International Trade, Project Management, Rural Development, etc. will also be eligible for the scheme.

Online Application Portal for the Internship application which is available on the NCDC website was also launched by the Union Minister.