Union Environment Minister inaugurates Atal Paryavaran Bhavan in Lakshadweep

Created On: Feb 23, 2021 11:50 ISTModified On: Feb 23, 2021 11:51 IST
Prakash Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar recently inaugurated Lakshadweep Forest Department's headquarters, Atal Paryavaran Bhavan. The Union Minister was on a four-day visit to the Union Territory from February 19-22, 2021.

The Minister added that environmental permits have been issued for different tourism projects as a part of Niti Aayog's scheme in the three islands, while maintaining the natural beauty and security of Lakshadweep, 

Significance

•  The tourism projects are expected to ensure more growth and create more employment opportunities in the island.

•  The Union Minister assured that the comprehensive development of the country will be realised by ensuring nature's security as desired by the people. 

•  He added saying that Lakshadweep will undergo a comprehensive development, without compromising its commitment to nature.

Other Details

•  The Union Minister attended high-level meetings with Secretaries of various departments in Lakshadweep administration. 

•  He also took part in various official programmes at Suheli, Kadmat and Bangaram islands. 

•  He also evaluated the key innovative initiatives of the Forest and Environment Department of the Union Territory that aim to ensure that Lakshadweep undergoes complete growth, without compromising its dedication to nature.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep is a group of islands, located 200 to 440 km off the southwestern coast of India. Its capital is Kavaratti. The region is administered as a union territory and a district of India. It falls under the jurisdiction of the Kerala High Court.

 

