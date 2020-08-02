UP CM Yogi Adityanath cancels visit to Ayodhya 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has canceled his visit to Ayodhya. The CM’s visit has been cancelled due to the death of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamala Rani Varun, who was receiving treatment for COVID-19. The UP Cabinet Minister had tested positive for coronavirus on July 18 and she passed away at a hospital in Lucknow on August 2, 2020.

The UP Chief Minister was scheduled to visit Ayodhya today to take an overview of the preparations being done for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the grand Ram temple. The Chief Minister was also scheduled to pay a visit to 'Ram Ki Paudi' and Hanumangarhi Temple as a part of his visit.

The UP police assured that the preparations are taking place while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. The police has requested everyone to not let more than five people gather at a place. They have also planned route diversions at 12 places to ease the movement of traffic.

Key Highlights

• With the cancellation of the Chief Minister's visit, the Nishan Poojan, which was scheduled to take place today at Hanumangarhi has now been postponed. The Pooja will now take place at 10 am on August 4th.

• Nishan Poojan of Lord Hanuman is considered necessary before starting any work related to Lord Ram.

• The 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2020.

• The foundation laying ceremony of the grand temple is likely to see participation from 100-150 key dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the rituals.

• The foundation ceremony will mark the beginning of temple construction that would take about a total of three years to complete.

• Chief Ministers of several states, union cabinet ministers and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be participating in the event.

Background

The Supreme Court had in a historic decision on November 9, 2020 directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.