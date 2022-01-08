UP Assembly Election 2022 Date Announced: Check UP Election Polling Date, Time and Schedule Updates Here

UP Assembly Election 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022 will take place in seven phases from 10th February to 7th March, 2022. The result of UP Elections 2022 will be announced on March 10th. This was announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra while announcing the assembly election 2022 dates for five states- Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on January 8, 2022.

Only Uttar Pradesh elections will take place in seven phases, while Manipur elections 2022 will take place in 2 phases and remaining three states- Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand will take place in a single phase. The 5th phase of UP elections will also see the first phase of Manipur elections 2022.

UP Assembly Election 2022 Dates

UP Assembly Polls will be held on 10th February, 14th February, 20th February, 23rd February, 27th February, 3rd march and 7th march.

UP Assembly Election 2022 RESULT

The UP Assembly Election Result 2022 will be announced on 10th March.

UP Assembly Election 2022- 7 Phases Phases Issue of Notifications Last Date of Notifications Scrutiny of Nominations Last Date for withdrawal of Nominations Date of Polls Counting of Votes/ Result Day Phase 1 14th January 21st January 24th January 27th January 10th February 10th March Phase 2 21st January 28th January 29th January 31st January 14th February 10th March Phase 3 25th january 1st February 2nd February 4th February 20th February 10th March Phase 4 27th January 3rd February 4th g 7th February 23rd February 10th March Phase 5 1st Feb 8th February 9th February 11th February 27th February 10th March Phase 6 4th February 11th February 14th February 16th February 3rd march 10th March Phase 7 10th February 17th February 18th February 21st February 7th march 10th March

2017 UP Assembly Elections

The last UP Assembly Polls were held in seven phases from 11th February to 8th March, 2017.

The election had seen a voter turnout of 61.04 percent in comparison to earlier 59.40 percent.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had recorded a landslide victory in the 2017 UP Assembly Elections by winning 325 seats.

Among other parties, the SP had won 47 seats, BSP had won 19 seats, Congress had won 7 seats and others won 18 seats.

Yogi Adityanath was appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on March 18, 2017.